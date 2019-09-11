MANHATTAN — For the week ending Sept. 8, there were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 5 percent very short, 15 short, 74 adequate and 6 surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 3 percent very short, 13 short, 79 adequate and 5 surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat
- planted was 1 percent, near 3 last year and 2 for the five-year average.
Corn
- condition rated 5 percent very poor, 12 poor, 35 fair, 38 good and 10 excellent. Corn dough was 96 percent, near 97 both last year and average. Dented was 80 percent, behind 88 last year, and near 83 average. Mature was 28 percent, behind 47 last year and 40 average. Harvested was 4 percent, behind 9 last year and near 8 average.
Soybean
- condition rated 3 percent very poor, 8 poor, 34 fair, 47 good and 8 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 96 percent, near 100 last year and 99 average. Setting pods was 89 percent, behind 95 last year and 94 average. Dropping leaves was 7 percent, behind 15 last year and 13 average.
Sorghum
- condition rated 2 percent very poor, 7 poor, 27 fair, 53 good and 11 excellent. Sorghum headed was 96 percent, near 98 last year and 97 average. Coloring was 56 percent, behind 72 last year and 67 average. Mature was 3 percent, behind 9 last year and 11 average.
Cotton
- condition rated 3 percent very poor, 11 poor, 39 fair, 41 good and 6 excellent. Cotton setting bolls was 87 percent, behind 97 last year, but near 85 average. Bolls opening was 9 percent, behind 23 last year and 18 average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 5 poor, 26 fair, 59 good and 9 excellent.
