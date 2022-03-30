MANHATTAN — For the week ending March 27, there were 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 28 percent very short, 24 percent short, 44 percent adequate and 4 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 30 percent very short, 31 percent short, 38 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 11 percent very poor, 21 percent poor, 36 percent fair, 29 percent good and 3 percent excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 1 percent, near 4 percent for the five-year average.
Corn planted was 1 percent, equal to average.
