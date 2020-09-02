MANHATTAN — For the week ending Aug. 30, 2020, there were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 15 percent very short, 38 percent short, 45 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 12 percent very short, 33 percent short, 53 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Corn condition rated 5 percent very poor, 10 percent poor, 29 percent fair, 41 percent good and 15 percent excellent. Corn dough was 96 percent, ahead of 88 percent last year, and near 92 percent for the five-year average. Dented was 71 percent, ahead of 61 percent last year, and near 68 percent average. Mature was 18 percent, ahead of 13 percent last year, but near 20 percent average. Harvested was 2 percent, near 1 percent last year, and equal to average.
Soybean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 9 percent poor, 32 percent fair, 47 percent good and 9 percent excellent.
Soybeans blooming was 96 percent, near 93 percent last year, and equal to average. Setting pods was 87 percent, ahead of 80 percent last year, and near 85 percent average. Dropping leaves was 8 percent, ahead of 2 percent last year, and near 5 percent average.
Sorghum condition rated 3 percent very poor, 8 percent poor, 31 percent fair, 45 percent good, and 13 percent excellent.
Sorghum headed was 96 percent, ahead of 87 percent last year, and near 93 percent average. Coloring was 48 percent, ahead of 34 percent last year, and near 44 percent average. Mature was 2 percent, near 1 percent last year and 3 percent average.
Pasture and range conditions rated 6 percent very poor, 14 percent poor, 36 percent fair, 40 percent good and 4 percent excellent.
