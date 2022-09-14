NASS releases weekly crop report Staff report Sep 14, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Services Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANHATTAN — For the week ending Sept. 11, there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).Topsoil moisture supplies rated 50 percent very short, 36 percent short, 14 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.Subsoil moisture supplies rated 51 percent very short, 38 percent short, 11 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.Field Crops ReportWinter wheat planted was 3 percent, equal to both last year and the five-year average.Corn condition rated 27 percent very poor, 27 percent poor, 24 percent fair, 20 percent good and 2 percent excellent.Soybean condition rated 23 percent very poor, 26 percent poor, 26 percent fair, 23 percent good and 2 percent excellent.Sorghum condition rated 21 percent very poor, 32 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 16 percent good and 1 percent excellent.Cotton condition rated 4 percent very poor, 28 percent poor, 46 percent fair, 22 percent good and 0 percent excellent.Pasture and Range ReportPasture and range conditions rated 42 percent very poor, 30 percent poor, 20 percent fair, 8 percent good and 0 percent excellent. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesInvestigation underway after body found in Linn CountyState hospital employee, patient appear in courtDumpert throws 'First Pass' at Chiefs preseason gamePaola school bond proposal narrowly fails by 77 votesLouisburg USD 416 welcomes 20 new staff membersAs rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to sheltersArista Recovery transforms former Ursuline grounds into place of healingJames “Jim”, “Sundance” Paulsen Sr.Osawatomie plays with energy, enthusiasm in loss to state-ranked BaldwinJudge denies request to modify bond for former state hospital employee Images Videos CommentedPaola USD 368 school bond ballots to be mailed soon (1)Gov. Kelly to speak at K-68 celebration in Louisburg (1)Paola amends water agreement with RWD No. 1 (1)Student Loan Borrowers in Default Get a Do-Over (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 1:47 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Day After Loss to Vikings 0:51 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Quay Walker's Debut 1:48 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Explains Why Not Jaire Alexander vs. Justin Jefferson 0:33 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Bakhtiari, Jenkins Being Inactive vs. Vikings 0:57 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Za'Darius Smith's Impact in Week 1 vs. Vikings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.