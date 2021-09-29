MANHATTAN — For the week ending Sept. 26, there were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 17 percent very short, 41 percent short, 41 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 16 percent very short, 38 percent short, 45 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat planted was 27 percent, behind 32 percent last year, but near 25 percent for the five-year average. Emerged was 6 percent, near 9 percent last year and 7 percent average.
Corn condition rated 8 percent very poor, 13% poor, 25% fair, 44% good, and 10% excellent. Corn dented was 97 percent, near 98 percent last year and equal to average. Mature was 81 percent, near 82 percent last year and 79 percent average. Harvested was 36 percent, ahead of 27 percent last year and 30 percent average.
Soybean condition rated 5 percent very poor, 9 percent poor, 28 percent fair, 50 percent good and 8 percent excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 57 percent, behind 65 percent last year but ahead of 52 percent average. Harvested was 4 percent, behind 9 percent last year and near 5 percent average.
Sorghum condition rated 5 percent very poor, 9 percent poor, 29 percent fair, 48 percent good and 9 percent excellent. Sorghum coloring was 95 percent, equal to last year and near 93 percent average. Mature was 53 percent, ahead of 43 percent last year and 40 percent average. Harvested was 11 percent, ahead of 5 percent last year and near 7 percent average.
Cotton condition rated 0 percent very poor, 3 percent poor, 41 percent fair, 54 percent good and 2 percent excellent. Cotton bolls opening was 54 percent, near 52 percent last year and ahead of 46 percent average. Harvested was 1 percent, equal to both last year and average.
Sunflowers harvested was 3 percent, near 1 percent average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 9 percent very poor, 17 percent poor, 40 percent fair, 32 percent good and 2 percent excellent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.