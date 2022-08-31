NASS releases weekly crop report Staff report Aug 31, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Services Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANHATTAN — For the week ending Aug. 28, there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).Topsoil moisture supplies rated 44 percent very short, 36 percent short, 19 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.Subsoil moisture supplies rated 44 percent very short, 37 percent short, 19 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.Field Crops ReportCorn condition rated 24 percent very poor, 26 percent poor, 28 percent fair, 19 percent good and 3 percent excellent.Soybean condition rated 17 percent very poor, 24 percent poor, 32 percent fair, 24 percent good and 3 percent excellent.Sorghum condition rated 19 percent very poor, 29 percent poor, 33 percent fair, 18 percent good and 1 percent excellent.Pasture and Range ReportPasture and range conditions rated 36 percent very poor, 29 percent poor, 24 percent fair, 11 percent good, and 0 percent excellent. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPaola USD 368 introduces new teachersState hospital patient, employee found after fleeing togetherAnother four-lane milestone in Miami CountyHow Gun Sales in Arkansas Compare to the Nation so Far This YearPaola Roots Festival still one big family reunionPaola man finds his purpose through musicWarren Eugene McKoonThree drug-related arrests made in OsawatomieMcMullen sisters on court together for first time at Washburn UniversityRoots Festival returns to Paola this weekend Images Videos CommentedGardening Hazards: How to Prevent Them (1)Paola USD 368 school bond ballots to be mailed soon (1)Gov. Kelly to speak at K-68 celebration in Louisburg (1)Paola amends water agreement with RWD No. 1 (1)After a Fall, Crypto Winter Sets In (1)Student Loan Borrowers in Default Get a Do-Over (1)Construction will have the Lincoln Rd. Interchange on I-15 closing overnight in August (1) Trending Recipes National Videos An Ri Ra Festival returns to Butte after two-year hiatus GeekStorm Episode 288 - Acetate Gate 1:16 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on the value of preseason Coroner's Inquest held for March Deputy-Involved Shooting Church removes homeless encampment
