MANHATTAN — For the week ending Oct. 6, there were 3.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 4 percent very short, 15 short, 70 adequate and 11 surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 4 percent very short, 16 short, 73 adequate and 7 surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat
- planted was 45 percent, behind 56 last year, and near 47 for the five-year average. Emerged was 24 percent, behind 31 last year, and equal to average.
Corn
- condition rated 5 percent very poor, 12 poor, 31 fair, 40 good and 12 excellent. Corn mature was 84 percent, behind 94 last year and 92 average. Harvested was 36 percent, well behind 57 last year, and behind 54 average.
Soybean
- condition rated 4 percent very poor, 8 poor, 31 fair, 48 good and 9 excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 63 percent, behind 78 last year and 74 average. Harvested was 5 percent, behind 13 last year and 15 average.
Sorghum
- condition rated 3 percent very poor, 7 poor, 29 fair, 51 good and 10 excellent. Sorghum coloring was 97 percent, near 98 last year, and equal to average. Mature was 52 percent, behind 67 last year and 65 average. Harvested was 10 percent, behind 15 last year and 17 average.
Cotton
- condition rated 6 percent very poor, 15 poor, 32 fair, 39 good and 8 excellent. Cotton bolls opening was 65 percent, behind 72 last year, but ahead of 59 average.
Sunflowers
- harvested was 7 percent, near 11 last year and 5 average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 2 percent very poor, 6 poor, 24 fair, 57 good and 11 excellent.
