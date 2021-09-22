MANHATTAN — For the week ending Sept. 19, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 14 percent very short, 35 percent short, 50 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 14 percent very short, 32 percent short, 53 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat planted was 13 percent, near 12 percent last year and 11 percent for the five-year average. Emerged was 1 percent, equal to both last year and average.
Corn condition rated 7 percent very poor, 12 percent poor, 25 percent fair, 46 percent good, and 10 percent excellent. Corn dented was 93 percent, near 95 percent last year and 94 percent average. Mature was 62 percent, near 64 percent both last year and average. Harvested was 20 percent, ahead of 15 percent last year, and near 19 percent average.
Soybean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 8 percent poor, 28 percent fair, 55 percent good, and 6 percent excellent.
Sorghum condition rated 4 percent very poor, 9 percent poor, 29 percent fair, 50 percent good, and 8 percent excellent.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 7 percent very poor, 15 percent poor, 36 percent fair, 40 percent good, and 2 percent excellent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.