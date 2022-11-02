NASS releases weekly crop report Nov 2, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANHATTAN — For the week ending Oct. 30, there were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).Topsoil moisture supplies rated 57 percent very short, 32 percent short, 11 percent adequate and zero percent surplus.Subsoil moisture supplies rated 59 percent very short, 31 percent short, 10 percent adequate and zero percent surplus.Field Crops ReportWinter wheat condition rated 18 percent very poor, 24 percent poor, 34 percent fair, 22 percent good, and 2 percent excellent.Corn harvested was 90 percent, near 89 percent last year and ahead of 83 percent average.Soybeans harvested was 79 percent, ahead of 67 percent both last year and average.Sorghum harvested was 68 percent, near 70 percent last year but ahead of 57 percent average.Cotton bolls opening was 95 percent, near 96 percent last year and 94 percent average. Harvested was 50 percent, well ahead of 10 percent last year and 12 percent average.Sunflowers harvested was 65 percent, near 63 percent last year and ahead of 53 percent average.Pasture and Range ReportPasture and range conditions rated 51 percent very poor, 28 percent poor, 16 percent fair, 5 percent good and zero percent excellent. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNewcomer acquires Dengel & SonPaola Crossings to feature Casey’s, Scooter’s CoffeeCurtis Lloyd KennedyAnnual parade will highlight Halloween fun in PaolaPaola falls to Aquinas in state playoffsLinda Jean BosleyPost Malone does gender reveal at his concertWildcats roll to 8-1 with dominating 48-0 shutoutDee Anne Witt MendelLady Panthers finish season on state volleyball stage Images Videos CommentedPoetter Parshall faces Fricke for House District 6 seat (6)Health Highlights: Oct. 3, 2022 (2)Time’s Almost Up to Apply for Bigger Student Loan Forgiveness (1)Letter to the Editor - Bob Kirkpatrick (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 2:15 NFL Week 9 Preview: Aaron Rodgers Could Have A Get Right Game Vs. Lions 0:52 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Conversations with Young Receivers 2:42 NFL Week 9 Preview: Lions (+3) Could Be A Problem For Packers 0:23 Lions Trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings 2:16 Ryan Poles' Mixed Feelings About Roquan Smith Trade
