MANHATTAN — For the week ending Nov. 6, there were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 48 percent very short, 30 percent short, 21 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 53 percent very short, 35 percent short, 12 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 20 percent very poor, 22 percent poor, 32 percent fair, 24 percent good, and 2 percent excellent. Winter wheat planted was 93 percent, near 94 percent last year and equal to the five-year average. Emerged was 68 percent, behind 79 percent last year and 76 percent average.
Corn harvested was 93 percent, equal to last year and near 89 percent average.
Soybeans harvested was 88 percent, ahead of 78 percent last year and 79 percent average.
Sorghum harvested was 82 percent, ahead of 77 percent last year and 70 percent average.
Cotton harvested was 65 percent, well ahead of 16 percent last year and 19 percent average.
Sunflowers harvested was 78 percent, near 80 percent last year but ahead of 68 percent average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 51 percent very poor, 28 percent poor, 16 percent fair, 5 percent good and zero percent excellent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.