NASS releases weekly crop report Staff report Jun 26, 2023 Jun 26, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago

MANHATTAN — For the week ending June 25, there were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).Topsoil moisture supplies rated 12 percent very short, 30 percent short, 53 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus.Subsoil moisture supplies rated 18 percent very short, 36 percent short, 44 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus.Pasture and range conditions rated 9 percent very poor, 20 percent poor, 40 percent fair, 29 percent good, and 2 percent excellent.
