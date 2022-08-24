MANHATTAN — For the week ending Aug. 21, there were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 42 percent very short, 35 percent short, 22 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 43 percent very short, 36 percent short, 21 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Corn condition rated 21 percent very poor, 23 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 22 percent good and 4 percent excellent. Corn silking was 94 percent, behind 100 percent last year and 99 percent for the five-year average.
Dough was 74 percent, behind 84 percent both last year and average. Dented was 47 percent, near 45 percent last year and 49 percent average. Mature was 12 percent, ahead of 3 percent last year and 7 percent average. Harvested was 4 percent.
Soybean condition rated 14 percent very poor, 21 percent poor, 34 percent fair, 28 percent good and 3 percent excellent. Soybeans blooming was 91 percent, near 90 percent last year and 92 percent average. Setting pods was 67 percent, near 70 percent last year and behind 76 percent average.
Sorghum condition rated 17 percent very poor, 26 percent poor, 31 percent fair, 24 percent good and 2 percent excellent. Sorghum headed was 68 percent, behind 84 percent last year and 82 percent average. Coloring was 16 percent, behind 28 percent last year and 23 percent average.
Cotton condition rated 5 percent very poor, 38 percent poor, 36 percent fair, 19 percent good and 2 percent excellent. Cotton setting bolls was 96 percent, ahead of 84 percent last year, and well ahead of 67 percent average. Bolls opening was 17 percent, ahead of 8 percent last year and 5 percent average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 37 percent very poor, 25 percent poor, 26 percent fair, 12 percent good and 0 percent excellent.
