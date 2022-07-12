MANHATTAN — For the week ending July 10, there were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS)
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 19 percent very short, 33 percent short, 46 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 20 percent very short, 31 percent short, 47 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat harvested was 95 percent, ahead of 82 percent last year and 86 percent for the five-year average.
Corn condition rated 4 percent very poor, 10 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 45 percent good and 11 percent excellent. Corn silking was 34 percent, equal to last year, and behind 39 percent average. Dough was 2 percent, near 3 percent last year and 5 percent average.
Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 7 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 50 percent good and 12 percent excellent. Soybeans emerged was 96 percent, near 95 percent last year and equal to average. Blooming was 16 percent, well behind 36 percent last year and behind 32 percent average. Setting pods was 1 percent, near 4 percent both last year and average.
Sorghum condition rated 3 percent very poor, 8 percent poor, 39 percent fair, 45 percent good and 5 percent excellent.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 17 percent very poor, 15 percent poor, 27 percent fair, 36 percent good and 5 percent excellent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.