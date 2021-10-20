MANHATTAN — For the week ending Oct. 17, there were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat planted was 75 percent, behind 83 percent last year, but ahead of 68 percent for the five-year average.
Corn harvested was 75 percent, near 74 percent last year and ahead of 66 percent average.
Soybean condition rated 4 percent very poor, 10 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 49 percent good and 7 percent excellent.
Sorghum condition rated 5 percent very poor, 11 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 44 percent good and 10 percent excellent.
