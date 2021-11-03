MANHATTAN — For the week ending Oct. 31, there were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 12 percent very short, 22 percent short, 59 percent adequate and 7 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 12 percent very short, 27 percent short, 57 percent adequate and 4 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 3 percent very poor, 7 percent poor, 28 percent fair, 51 percent good and 11 percent excellent. Winter wheat planted was 91 percent, near 95 percent last year and 89 percent for the five-year average. Emerged was 71 percent, behind 76 percent last year but near 69 percent average.
Corn harvested was 90 percent, near 89 percent last year and ahead of 85 percent average.
Soybeans harvested was 69 percent, behind 82 percent last year and near 70 percent average.
Sorghum mature was 96 percent, near 99 percent last year and 97 percent average. Harvested was 71 percent, near 73 percent last year but ahead of 59 percent average.
Cotton condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 percent poor, 39 percent fair, 52 percent good and 5 percent excellent. Cotton bolls opening was 97 percent, near 95 percent last year and 94 percent average. Harvested was 11 percent, behind 19 percent last year and near 13 percent average.
Sunflowers harvested was 65 percent, near 67 percent last year but ahead of 53 percent average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 7 percent very poor, 19 percent poor, 39 percent fair, 34 percent good and 1 percent excellent.
