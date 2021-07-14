MANHATTAN — For the week ending July 11, there were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 2 percent very short, 21 percent short, 73 percent adequate and 4 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 3 percent very short, 19 percent short, 75 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat harvested was 85 percent, behind 93 percent last year and near 89 percent for the five-year average. Based on July 1 conditions, Kansas’ winter wheat production is forecast at 380 million bushels, up 35 percent from last year. Average yield is forecast at 55 bushels per acre, up 10 bushels from 2020.
Corn condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 25 percent fair, 58 percent good and 12 percent excellent. Corn silking was 37 percent, behind 44 percent both last year and average. Dough was 4 percent, near 8 percent last year and 6 percent average.
Soybean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 32 percent fair, 57 percent good and 5 percent excellent. Soybeans emerged was 96 percent, near 100 percent last year and 97 percent average. Blooming was 38 percent, near 41 percent last year, but ahead of 31 percent average. Setting pods was 5 percent, equal to last year and near 4 percent average.
Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 percent poor, 25 percent fair, 66 percent good and 7 percent excellent. Sorghum headed was 9 percent, equal to last year and near 7 percent average.
Cotton condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 61 percent good and 4 percent excellent. Cotton squaring was 62 percent, near 60 percent last year, and well ahead of 42 percent average. Setting bolls was 1 percent, behind 7 percent last year, and near 3 percent average.
Sunflowers planted was 95 percent, equal to both last year and average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 29 percent fair, 56 percent good and 8 percent excellent.
