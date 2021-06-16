MANHATTAN — For the week ending June 13, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 11 percent short, 84 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 8 percent short, 87 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 3 percent very poor, 8 percent poor, 25 percent fair, 53 percent good, and 11 percent excellent. Winter wheat coloring was 79 percent, behind 85 percent last year and 84 percent for the five-year average. Mature was 18 percent, behind 28 percent last year.
Corn condition rated 0 percent very poor, 3 percent poor, 22 percent fair, 65 percent good, and 10 percent excellent. Corn planted was 96 percent, near 97 percent both last year and average. Emerged was 86 percent, behind 94 percent last year and 91 percent average.
Soybean condition rated 5 percent very poor, 3 percent poor, 27 percent fair, 62 percent good, and 3 percent excellent. Soybeans planted was 82 percent, behind 88 percent last year, but near 80 percent average. Emerged was 63 percent, behind 71 percent last year, but near 59 percent average.
Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 percent poor, 25 percent fair, 69 percent good, and 5 percent excellent. Sorghum planted was 60 percent, behind 70 percent last year, and near 63 percent average.
Cotton condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 percent poor, 39 percent fair, 57 percent good, and 3 percent excellent. Cotton planted was 96 percent, near 97 percent last year, but ahead of 83 percent average. Squaring was 11 percent, ahead of 4 percent last year and 2 percent average.
Sunflowers planted was 56 percent, behind 64 percent last year, but near 54 percent average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 24 percent fair, 58 percent good and 13 percent excellent.
