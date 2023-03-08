NASS releases weekly crop report Staff report Mar 8, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Services Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANHATTAN — For the week ending March 5, there were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).Topsoil moisture supplies rated 36 percent very short, 28 percent short, 35 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.Subsoil moisture supplies rated 46 percent very short, 32 percent short, 22 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.Field Crops ReportWinter wheat condition rated 28 percent very poor, 25 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 15 percent good and 2 percent excellent. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPursuit of U-Haul truck ends in Miami CountyInsight Kansas: Two bills that could undermine Kansas schoolsJury finds Osawatomie man guilty of molesting girlScary Trend in Wichita. Colon Cancer Diagnosis Soaring in Younger AmericansMiami County Sheriff's OfficeMayor chooses not to reappoint longtime Louisburg City ClerkCourthouse renovation and expansion could top $50 millionBradley Gale GoodheartWalter DotsonLouisburg thinking twice about Amity Trail project Images Videos CommentedWinter critters from groundhogs to black squirrels (1)Tax issues dominate first session of legislative breakfast series (1)6 Ways to Helping Your Child to a Healthy Weight (1)Poll: Americans oppose race as a factor in college admission decisions (1)Spring Hill to host legislative breakfast (1)A Super Celebration (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 0:50 If Packers get 13th pick from Jets, here's the history 0:40 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Jordan Love Wants to Start 0:47 Troy Aikman on Future of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 0:49 NFLPA Produces Team Report Card 0:44 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Likes Nucleus of Team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.