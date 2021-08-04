MANHATTAN — For the week ending Aug. 1, there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 11 percent very short, 33 percent short, 54 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 9 percent very short, 31 percent short, 58 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 8 percent poor, 25 percent fair, 54 percent good and 11 percent excellent. Corn silking was 88 percent, equal to both last year and the five-year average. Dough was 46 percent, behind 51 percent last year, but near 42 percent average. Dented was 4 percent, behind 10 percent last year, and near 8 percent average.
Soybean condition rated 4 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 31 percent fair, 53 percent good and 6 percent excellent.
Soybeans blooming was 71 percent, behind 77 percent last year, and near 72 percent average. Setting pods was 39 percent, behind 53 percent last year, but near 38 percent average.
Sorghum condition rated 2 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 27 percent fair, 60 percent good, and 6 percent excellent.
Sorghum headed was 43 percent, near 41 percent last year, and ahead of 38 percent average. Coloring was 3 percent, equal to both last year and average.
Cotton condition rated 0 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 34 percent fair, 56 percent good, and 5 percent excellent. Cotton squaring was 84 percent, near 85 percent last year, but ahead of 76 percent average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 3 percent very poor, 13 percent poor, 32 percent fair, 48 percent good and 4 percent excellent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.