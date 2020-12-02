MANHATTAN — For the week ending Nov. 29, there were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 16 percent very short, 35 percent short, 48 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 19 percent very short, 39 percent short, 41 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 6 percent very poor, 16 percent poor, 45 percent fair, 30 percent good and 3 percent excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 95 percent, near 91 percent last year and 94 percent for the five-year average.
Cotton harvested was 62 percent, behind 69 percent last year, and near 63 percent average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 13 percent very poor, 22 percent poor, 38 percent fair, 25 percent good and 2 percent excellent.
Data for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, KSU Extension Service, and other reporters across the state.
