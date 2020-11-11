MANHATTAN — For the week ending Nov. 8, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Winter wheat condition rated 7 percent very poor, 16 percent poor, 46 percent fair, 28 percent good, and 3 percent excellent.
Corn harvested was 94 percent, ahead of 88 percent last year, and near 92 percent average.
Soybeans harvested was 90 percent, ahead of 79 percent last year and 83 percent average.
Sorghum harvested was 85 percent, ahead of 80 percent last year and 75 percent average.
