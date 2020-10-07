MANHATTAN — For the week ending Oct. 4, 2020, there were 6.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 18 percent very short, 44 percent short, 38 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 15 percent very short, 38 percent short, 47 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.
Winter wheat planted was 56 percent, ahead of 41 percent for both last year and the five-year average. Emerged was 29 percent, ahead of 21 percent last year and 19 percent average.
Corn condition rated 6 percent very poor, 12 percent poor, 28 percent fair, 40 percent good and 14 percent excellent. Corn mature was 92 percent, ahead of 81 percent last year, and near 89 percent average. Harvested was 44 percent, ahead of 34 percent last year, but behind 49 percent average.
Soybean condition rated 4 percent very poor, 10 percent poor, 33 percent fair, 43 percent good and 10 percent excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 82 percent, well ahead of 58 percent last year, and ahead of 69 percent average. Harvested was 20 percent, ahead of 4 percent last year and 11 percent average.
Sorghum condition rated 3 percent very poor, 9 percent poor, 28 percent fair, 47 percent good and 13 percent excellent. Sorghum mature was 71 percent, well ahead of 48 percent last year, and ahead of 61 percent average. Harvested was 14 percent, ahead of 9 percent last year, but near 15 percent average.
