MANHATTAN — For the week ending Oct. 16, there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 58 percent very short, 30 percent short, 12 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 59 percent very short, 30 percent short, 11 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat planted was 64 percent, behind 73 percent last year and near 66 percent for the five-year average. Emerged was 33 percent, behind 45 percent last year and 44 percent average.
Corn harvested was 73 percent, near 74 percent last year but ahead of 64 percent average.
Soybean condition rated 25 percent very poor, 26 percent poor, 28 percent fair, 19 percent good and 2 percent excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 90 percent, near 89 percent last year and equal to average. Harvested was 45 percent, ahead of 39 percent last year and 34 percent average.
Sorghum condition rated 20 percent very poor, 33 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 16 percent good and 1 percent excellent. Sorghum mature was 83 percent, near 87 percent last year and 84 percent average. Harvested was 39 percent, near 42 percent last year but ahead of 28 percent average.
Sunflowers harvested was 32 percent, behind 38 percent last year but ahead of 24 percent average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 47 percent very poor, 29 percent poor, 18 percent fair, 6 percent good and 0 percent excellent.
