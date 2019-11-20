MANHATTAN — For the week ending Sunday, Nov. 17, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 10 percent very short, 37 short, 52 adequate and 1 surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 7 percent very short, 30 short, 62 adequate and 1 surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 5 percent very poor, 13 poor, 35 fair, 39 good and 8 excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 86 percent, ahead of 80 last year, but near 90 for the five-year average.
Corn harvested was 95 percent, near 92 last year and 96 average.
Soybeans harvested was 92 percent, ahead of 80 last year, and equal to average.
Sorghum harvested was 92 percent, well ahead of 70 last year, and ahead of 84 average.
Cotton condition rated 6 percent very poor, 16 poor, 36 fair, 37 good and 5 excellent. Cotton harvested was 44 percent, well ahead of 24 last year, and ahead of 39 average.
Sunflowers harvested was 92 percent, well ahead of 70 last year, and ahead of 79 average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 3 percent very poor, 10 poor, 33 fair, 49 good and 5 excellent.
