MANHATTAN — For the week ending May 8, there were 3.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 22 percent very short, 23 percent short, 47 percent adequate and 8 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 27 percent very short, 32 percent short, 38 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 15 percent very poor, 22 percent poor, 35 percent fair, 26 percent good, and 2 percent excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 83 percent, behind 90 percent last year. Headed was 30 percent, near 26 percent last year and 34 percent for the five-year average.
Corn planted was 46 percent, behind 51 percent last year, and near 50 percent average. Emerged was 17 percent, behind 24 percent last year and 23 percent average.
Soybeans planted was 16 percent, behind 25 percent last year, but near 14 percent average. Emerged was 1 percent, near 3 percent last year and 2 percent average.
Sorghum planted was 2 percent, near 3 percent last year, and equal to average.
