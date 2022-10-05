MANHATTAN — For the week ending Oct. 2, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 54 percent very short, 32 percent short, 14 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 59 percent very short, 29 percent short, 12 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat planted was 30 percent, behind 40 percent last year and 39 percent for the five-year average. Emerged was 6 percent, behind 15 percent last year and 17 percent average.
Corn condition rated 28 percent very poor, 26 percent poor, 24 percent fair, 20 percent good and 2 percent excellent. Corn mature was 83 percent, behind 90 percent last year, and near 87 percent average. Harvested was 50 percent, near 49 percent last year and ahead of 42 percent average.
Soybean condition rated 26 percent very poor, 24 percent poor, 27 percent fair, 21 percent good and 2 percent excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 68 percent, equal to last year, and near 70 percent average. Harvested was 19 percent, ahead of 13 percent last year and 11 percent average.
Sorghum condition rated 23 percent very poor, 33 percent poor, 27 percent fair, 15 percent good and 2 percent excellent. Sorghum coloring was 92 percent, behind 97 percent last year and near 96 percent average. Mature was 53 percent, behind 68 percent last year and near 56 percent average. Harvested was 10 percent, behind 18 percent last year and near 11 percent average.
Cotton condition rated 11 percent very poor, 43 percent poor, 31 percent fair, 14 percent good and 1 percent excellent. Cotton bolls opening was 76 percent, ahead of 69 percent last year and 60 percent average. Harvested was 7 percent, ahead of 1 percent both last year and average.
Sunflowers harvested was 4 percent, behind 9 percent last year and near 5 percent average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 53 percent very poor, 25 percent poor, 16 percent fair, 6 percent good and 0 percent excellent.
