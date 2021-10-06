MANHATTAN — For the week ending Oct. 3, there were 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 14 percent very short, 32 percent short, 51 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 15 percent very short, 34 percent short, 50 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat planted was 42 percent, behind 53 percent last year, but near 41 percent for the five-year average. Emerged was 16 percent, behind 26 percent last year and near 19 percent average.
Corn condition rated 8 percent very poor, 13 percent poor, 27 percent fair, 42 percent good and 10 percent excellent. Corn mature was 92 percent, near 91 percent last year and 88 percent average. Harvested was 51 percent, ahead of 42 percent last year and 43 percent average.
Soybean condition rated 5 percent very poor, 7 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 50 percent good, and 8 percent excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 70 percent, behind 80 percent last year, but near 69 percent average. Harvested was 14 percent, behind 19 percent last year but near 11 percent average.
Sorghum condition rated 4 percent very poor, 9 percent poor, 31 percent fair, 48 percent good and 8 percent excellent. Sorghum mature was 70 percent, near 67 percent last year, and ahead of 58 percent average. Harvested was 19 percent, ahead of 13 percent last year and 12 percent average.
Cotton condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 38 percent fair, 53 percent good and 4 percent excellent. Cotton bolls opening was 71 percent, ahead of 63 percent last year and 58 percent average. Harvested was 1 percent, equal to last year, and near 2 percent average.
Sunflowers harvested was 10 percent, ahead of 3 percent last year and 5 percent average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 8 percent very poor, 17 percent poor, 38 percent fair, 35 percent good and 2 percent excellent.
