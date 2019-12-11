MANHATTAN — For the week ending Dec. 8, there were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 11 percent very short, 39 short, 48 adequate and 2 surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 10 percent very short, 31 short, 57 adequate and 2 surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 6 percent very poor, 18 poor, 38 fair, 35 good and 3 excellent.
Winter wheat emerged was 94 percent.
Cotton harvested was 82 percent.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 5 percent very poor, 12 poor, 30 fair, 48 good and 5 excellent.
This is the last weekly Crop Progress and Condition report for the 2019 growing season, according to the release.
