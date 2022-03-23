MANHATTAN — For the week ending March 20, there were 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 31 percent very short, 33 percent short, 33 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 32 percent very short, 40 percent short, 28 percent adequate, and 0 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 11 percent very poor, 25 percent poor, 39 percent fair, 24 percent good, and 1 percent excellent.
