MANHATTAN — For the week ending Nov. 1, 2020, there were 4.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 22 percent very short, 40 percent short, 34 percent adequate and 4 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 19 percent very short, 43 percent short, 37 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 6 percent very poor, 17 percent poor, 49 percent fair, 25 percent good, and 3 percent excellent. Winter wheat planted was 95 percent, near 92 percent last year, and ahead of 90 percent for the five-year average. Emerged was 77 percent, ahead of 69 percent last year and 71 percent average.
Corn harvested was 90 percent, ahead of 80 percent last year, and near 86 percent average.
Soybeans harvested was 83 percent, ahead of 66 percent last year and 72 percent average.
Sorghum harvested was 74 percent, ahead of 64 percent last year and 62 percent average.
Cotton condition rated 3 percent very poor, 10 percent poor, 41 percent fair, 42 percent good, and 4 percent excellent. Cotton bolls opening was 96 percent, near 99 percent last year and 93 percent average. Harvested was 20 percent, ahead of 15 percent last year and 14 percent average.
Sunflowers harvested was 68 percent, ahead of 57 percent last year and 52 percent average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 11 percent very poor, 20 percent poor, 43 percent fair, 24 percent good and 2 percent excellent.
