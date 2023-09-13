NASS releases weekly crop report Staff report Sep 13, 2023 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Services Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANHATTAN — For the week ending Sept. 10, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).Topsoil moisture supplies rated 34 percent very short, 38 percent short, 26 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus.Subsoil moisture supplies rated 31 percent very short, 42 percent short, 26 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus.Field Crops ReportWinter wheat planted was 4 percent, near 3 percent for both last year and the five-year average.Corn condition rated 14 percent very poor, 20 percent poor, 35 percent fair, 26 percent good, and 5 percent excellent.Soybean condition rated 19 percent very poor, 26 percent poor, 32 percent fair, 20 percent good, and 3 percent excellent.Sorghum condition rated 11 percent very poor, 19 percent poor, 37 percent fair, 27 percent good, and 6 percent excellent.Cotton condition rated 4 percent very poor, 15 percent poor, 41 percent fair, 37 percent good, and 3 percent excellent.Pasture and range conditions rated 22 percent very poor, 27 percent poor, 34 percent fair, 16 percent good, and 1 percent excellent. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWichita Health Warning: Marijuana Impaired Driving on the Rise. Doctor ExplainsBarbecue competition heats up at Roots FestivalTopeka Health Warning: Marijuana Impaired Driving on the Rise. Doctor ExplainsThomas K. CutshawGregory William Powell Sr.Vickrey treehouse offers bucket list Friday Night Lights experienceTrojans kick off home schedule against Buffalos on FridayDrowning reported at Lake MiolaCammie Lee HinesCarroll Lars Peterson Images Videos CommentedDrake tells fans he's 'single and ready to mingle' (5)Taxpayers speak out during Louisburg USD 416 hearing (1)Louisburg USD 416 introduces new staff members (1)First Biosimilar Approved to Treat Multiple Sclerosis (1)Assessments for learning disabilities are more readily available for children than adults (1) Trending Recipes National Videos World's biggest-ever 'billboard' - a 73,000 sq ft 'cropvert' in a British potato field Selena Gomez Appears To Slam Chris Brown At VMAs - shorts Selena Gomez Appears To Slam Chris Brown At VMAs Drew Barrymore Removed As Host Of National Book Awards Spain: Intense Hailstorm, Flooding Catch Murcia Residents By Surprise 4
