MANHATTAN — For the week ending June 27, there were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 3 percent very short, 21 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 5 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 2 percent very short, 19 percent short, 76 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 3 percent very poor, 10 percent poor, 25 percent fair, 50 percent good and 12 percent excellent. Winter wheat coloring was 98 percent. Mature was 83 percent, near 87 percent last year. Harvested was 41 percent, near 44 percent last year and behind 48 percent for the five-year average.
Corn condition rated 1 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 25 percent fair, 61 percent good and 8 percent excellent. Corn silking was 8 percent, equal to last year and behind 13 percent average.
Soybean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 3 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 61 percent good and 3 percent excellent. Soybeans planted was 95 percent, near 97 percent last year and equal to average. Emerged was 86 percent, behind 92 percent last year and near 87 percent average. Blooming was 15 percent, ahead of 7 percent last year and 6 percent average.
Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 percent poor, 23 percent fair, 68 percent good and 5 percent excellent. Sorghum planted was 94 percent, equal to last year and near 93 percent average.
Cotton condition rated 1 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 46 percent fair, 46 percent good and 2 percent excellent. Cotton squaring was 29 percent, near 25 percent last year and ahead of 18 percent average.
Sunflowers planted was 89 percent, near 87 percent last year and ahead of 84 percent average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 7 percent poor, 31 percent fair, 54 percent good and 7 percent excellent.
