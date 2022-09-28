MANHATTAN — For the week ending Sept. 25, there were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 43 percent very short, 33 percent short, 23 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 51 percent very short, 34 percent short, 15 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat planted was 19 percent, behind 25 percent last year and near 23 percent for the five-year average. Emerged was 3 percent, near 5 percent last year and 6 percent average.
Corn condition rated 27 percent very poor, 23 percent poor, 27 percent fair, 21 percent good and 2 percent excellent. Corn dented was 95 percent, near 96 percent last year and 97 percent average. Mature was 72 percent, behind 78 percent last year and near 76 percent average. Harvested was 35 percent, near 34 percent last year and ahead of 29 percent average.
Soybean condition rated 20 percent very poor, 23 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 25 percent good and 2 percent excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 53 percent, near 54 percent last year and equal to average. Harvested was 9 percent, ahead of 3 percent last year and 4 percent average.
Sorghum condition rated 23 percent very poor, 29 percent poor, 29 percent fair, 17 percent good and 2 percent excellent. Sorghum coloring was 85 percent, behind 94 percent last year and 92 percent average. Mature was 34 percent, behind 51 percent last year and 39 percent average. Harvested was 4 percent, behind 10 percent last year and near 6 percent average.
Cotton condition rated 7 percent very poor, 42 percent poor, 32 percent fair, 18 percent good and 1 percent excellent. Cotton bolls opening was 61 percent, ahead of 53 percent last year and 47 percent average. Harvested was 2 percent, near 1 percent both last year and average.
Sunflowers harvested was 1 percent, near 3 percent last year and equal to average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 42 percent very poor, 29 percent poor, 19 percent fair, 10 percent good and 0 percent excellent.
