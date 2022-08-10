MANHATTAN — For the week ending Aug. 7, there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 33 percent very short, 40 percent short, 27 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 34 percent very short, 39 percent short, 27 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Corn condition rated 16 percent very poor, 22 percent poor, 32 percent fair, 24 percent good and 6 percent excellent. Corn silking was 83 percent, behind 92 percent for both last year and the five-year average.
Soybean condition rated 8 percent very poor, 16 percent poor, 35 percent fair, 35 percent good and 6 percent excellent.
Soybeans blooming was 76 percent, near 79 percent last year and 80 percent average. Setting pods was 43 percent, behind 48 percent last year and 52 percent average.
Sorghum condition rated 12 percent very poor, 23 percent poor, 33 percent fair, 30 percent good and 2 percent excellent.
Sorghum headed was 35 percent, well behind 57 percent last year and behind 52 percent average. Coloring was 4 percent, near 8 percent last year and 6 percent average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 27 percent very poor, 27 percent poor, 29 percent fair, 16 percent good and 1 percent excellent.
