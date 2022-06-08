MANHATTAN — For the week ending June 5, there were 4.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 16 percent very short, 20 percent short, 46 percent adequate and 18 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 20 percent very short, 22 percent short, 47 percent adequate and 11 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 18 percent very poor, 23 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 26 percent good and 3 percent excellent. Winter wheat coloring was 61 percent, ahead of 44 percent last year and 49 percent for the five-year average. Mature was 2 percent, equal to last year, and near 5 percent average.
Corn condition rated zero percent very poor, 7 percent poor, 33 percent fair, 50 percent good and 10 percent excellent. Corn planted was 93 percent, near 89 percent last year and 91 percent average. Emerged was 77 percent, near 73 percent last year and 78 percent average.
Soybeans planted was 64 percent, near 67 percent last year and equal to average. Emerged was 46 percent, near 48 percent last year and equal to average.
Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 40 percent fair, 50 percent good and 3 percent excellent. Sorghum planted was 42 percent, ahead of 28 percent last year and 32 percent average.
Cotton condition rated 6 percent very poor, 9 percent poor, 38 percent fair, 46 percent good and 1 percent excellent. Cotton planted was 92 percent, ahead of 86 percent last year and 76 percent average.
Sunflowers planted was 32 percent, behind 38 percent last year and near 34 percent average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 13 percent very poor, 14 percent poor, 29 percent fair, 40 percent good and 4 percent excellent.
