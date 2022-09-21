MANHATTAN — For the week ending Sept. 18, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 48 percent very short, 36 percent short, 16 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 51 percent very short, 37 percent short, 12 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat planted was 15 percent, near 12 percent last year and ahead of 10 percent for the five-year average.
Corn condition rated 27 percent very poor, 27 percent poor, 25 percent fair, 19 percent good and 2 percent excellent. Corn dented was 90 percent, near 92 percent last year and 93 percent average. Mature was 61 percent, near 60 percent last year and equal to average. Harvested was 27 percent, ahead of 19 percent last year and 17 percent average.
Soybean condition rated 22 percent very poor, 26 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 21 percent good and 1 percent excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 95 percent, equal to last year and near 96 percent average. Dropping leaves was 40 percent, ahead of 34 percent both last year and average. Harvested was 2 percent, near 1 percent average.
Sorghum condition rated 22 percent very poor, 31 percent poor, 31 percent fair, 15 percent good and 1 percent excellent. Sorghum headed was 95 percent, behind 100 percent last year and near 99 percent average. Coloring was 73 percent, behind 88 percent last year and 85 percent average. Mature was 20 percent, behind 35 percent last year and 25 percent average. Harvested was 2 percent, near 4 percent last year and 3 percent average.
Cotton condition rated 7 percent very poor, 37 percent poor, 39 percent fair, 17 percent good and 0 percent excellent. Cotton bolls opening was 55 percent, ahead of 45 percent last year and well ahead of 35 percent average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 44 percent very poor, 30 percent poor, 18 percent fair, 8 percent good and 0 percent excellent.
