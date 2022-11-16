NASS releases weekly crop report Nov 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Services Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANHATTAN — For the week ending Nov. 13, there were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).Topsoil moisture supplies rated 43 percent very short, 33 percent short, 24 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.Subsoil moisture supplies rated 49 percent very short, 37 percent short, 14 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.Field Crops ReportWinter wheat condition rated 19 percent very poor, 21 percent poor, 36 percent fair, 23 percent good, and 1 percent excellent.Winter wheat planted was 96 percent, equal to both last year and the five-year average.Emerged was 75 percent, behind 85 percent last year and 83 percent average.Corn harvested was 96 percent, near 95 percent last year and 93 percent average.Soybeans harvested was 93 percent, ahead of 84 percent last year and 86 percent average.Sorghum harvested was 90 percent, ahead of 82 percent last year and 80 percent average.Cotton harvested was 79 percent, well ahead of 28 percent last year and 30 percent average.Sunflowers harvested was 88 percent, equal to last year and ahead of 80 percent average.Pasture and Range ReportPasture and range conditions rated 54 percent very poor, 27 percent poor, 14 percent fair, 5 percent good and 0 percent excellent.Data for this report was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, KSU Extension Service, and other reporters across the state, according to the NASS release. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMoore walk-on success story at Kansas StateLetter to the Editor - Pete BellControl of Kansas’ four congressional seats, U.S. Sen. Moran’s reelection hanging in balancePaola selects company to design pool enhancementsLouisburg Chamber honors businesses at annual dinnerFuture of Kansas town’s library in jeopardy over refusal to remove ‘divisive’ booksFinal site plan approved for ballfields despite Legion oppositionGranny basketball exhibition benefits Agape Food PantryByram enjoying new role as state hospital superintendentUnofficial election results Images Videos CommentedPoetter Parshall faces Fricke for House District 6 seat (6)Post Malone does gender reveal at his concert (1)Letter to the Editor - Bob Kirkpatrick (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 0:27 Packers, Bills Lose in Stunning NFL Week 9 1:06 Aaron Rodgers Is Finished! 1:53 Green Bay Packers Week 9 Injury Updates 0:45 Is Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Miserable'? 0:44 NFL Week 9 Preview: Can The Packers Rebound Vs. Lions?
