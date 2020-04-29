MANHATTAN, Kan. — For the week ending April 26, 2020, there were 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 6 percent very short, 25 short, 61 adequate and 8 surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 6 percent very short, 20 short, 69 adequate and 5 surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 5 percent very poor, 15 poor, 40 fair, 35 good and 5 excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 64 percent, ahead of 58 last year, but behind 72 for the five-year average. Headed was 2 percent, near 3 last year, and behind 17 average.
Corn planted was 24 percent, near 27 last year, and behind 31 average. Emerged was 3 percent, near 2 last year, but behind 10 average.
Soybeans planted was 2 percent, near 1 both last year and average.
