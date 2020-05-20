MANHATTAN — For the week ending May 17, 2020, there were 4.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 9 percent very short, 25 short, 51 adequate and 15 surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 7 percent very short, 21 short, 64 adequate and 8 surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 6 percent very poor, 17 poor, 37 fair, 34 good and 6 excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 94 percent, near 93 last year. Headed was 61 percent, ahead of 54 last year, but behind 75 for the five-year average.
Corn planted was 74 percent, ahead of 57 last year, and near 72 average. Emerged was 45 percent, ahead of 34 last year, but near 46 average.
Soybeans planted was 37 percent, well ahead of 14 last year, and ahead of 22 average. Emerged was 15 percent, ahead of 4 last year and 7 average.
Sorghum planted was 9 percent, ahead of 2 last year and 4 average.
Cotton planted was 29 percent, ahead of 14 last year and 10 average.
Sunflowers planted was 16 percent, ahead of 1 last year and 2 average.
Pasture & Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 3 percent very poor, 10 poor, 34 fair, 47 good and 6 excellent.
