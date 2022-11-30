In the Northern Plains Region (Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota) there were 38,000 workers hired directly by farm operators on farms and ranches during the week of July 10-16, 2022, down 7 percent from the July 2021 reference week, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

Workers numbered 45,000 during the week of October 9-15, 2022, unchanged from the October 2021 reference week.

