In the Northern Plains Region (Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota) there were 38,000 workers hired directly by farm operators on farms and ranches during the week of July 10-16, 2022, down 7 percent from the July 2021 reference week, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Workers numbered 45,000 during the week of October 9-15, 2022, unchanged from the October 2021 reference week.
Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage of $17.69 per hour during the July 2022 reference week, up 4 percent from the July 2021 reference week.
Field workers received an average of $17.57 per hour, up $0.56. Livestock workers earned $16.85 per hour, up $0.49 from a year earlier. The field and livestock worker combined wage rate at $17.25 was up $0.54 from the 2021 reference week.
Hired laborers worked an average of 44.4 hours during the July 2022 reference week, compared with 47.1 hours worked during the July 2021 reference week.
Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage of $18.22 per hour during the October 2022 reference week, up 6 percent from the October 2021 reference week.
Field workers received an average of $18.46 per hour, up $1.25. Livestock workers earned $16.88 per hour, up $0.43 from a year earlier. The field and livestock worker combined wage rate at $17.88 was up $0.97 from the October 2021 reference week.
Hired laborers worked an average of 45.9 hours during the October 2022 reference week, compared with 48.8 hours worked during the October 2021 reference week, according to the report.
