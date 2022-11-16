MANHATTAN — As the 2022 growing season comes to an end, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact producers nationwide to gather final year-end crop production numbers and the amount of grain and oilseeds stored on their farms.

At the same time, NASS will survey grain facility operators to determine year-end off-farm grain and oilseed stocks, according to a news release.

