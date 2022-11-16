MANHATTAN — As the 2022 growing season comes to an end, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact producers nationwide to gather final year-end crop production numbers and the amount of grain and oilseeds stored on their farms.
At the same time, NASS will survey grain facility operators to determine year-end off-farm grain and oilseed stocks, according to a news release.
“These surveys are the largest and most important year-end surveys conducted by NASS,” explained NASS’s Kansas State Statistician Doug Bounds. “They are the basis for the official USDA estimates of production and harvested acres of all major agricultural commodities in the United States as well as grain and oilseed supplies. Data from the survey will benefit farmers and processors by providing timely and accurate information to help them make crucial year-end business decisions and begin planning for the next growing and marketing season.
“Responses to the survey will be used in calculating county-level yields which have a direct impact on farmers around the State. USDA’s Farm Service Agency may use the data in administering producer programs and in determining disaster assistance program calculations,” Bounds said.
Survey results will be published in several reports, including the Crop Production Annual Summary and the quarterly Grain Stocks report, both to be released on Jan. 12. These and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov, according to the release.
For more information, call the NASS Kansas Field Office at (800) 582-6443.
