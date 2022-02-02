HILLSDALE — Josh Nelson has returned a portion of his 74-acre property to the native grasses and shrubs that once carpeted the landscape generations ago.
Nelson said he planted different types of native shrubs like Sumac in a long strip around the borders and edges of his property, and then planted native grasses behind the shrubs. The shrubs and native grasses not only serve as a natural buffer but also provide an ideal habitat for wildlife.
For his efforts, Nelson was named the Miami County Conservation District’s Wildlife Award winner. He will be presented with the award at the conservation district’s annual meeting Feb. 8 at Paola High School.
Nelson grew up in Lenexa and works for an investment firm in the Kansas City metro area. Nelson, who lives on the property, has accumulated 74 acres in various size pieces along Hospital Drive east of Hillsdale Lake.
“Once upon a time it was an 80-acre section that we bought back except for five or six acres that someone else has,” Nelson said. “It had been an original old farmstead or homestead. We’ve been here 16 years, and we’ve just kind of incorporated these other little pieces around us as they have become available.”
Although dormant in the winter, his native shrubs and grasses can be viewed during a drive along Hospital Drive, south of 255th Street, in warmer seasons.
Nelson said he decided to get rid of a small amount of agriculture ground around the borders and edges of fields, but the loss is negligible when compared to the benefits the native shrubs and grasses can provide.
“A few bucks of corn or beans doesn’t really make a difference versus just putting back good stuff,” he said.
