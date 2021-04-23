PAOLA — The Discover Historic Paola Association, which runs the Paola Farmers Market, recently announced that the market will be accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for the 2021 season.
Farmers will be able to sell eligible foods through a centralized point of sale that accepts Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards with SNAP funds. EBT cardholders should be aware that the market can’t provide access to cash or other benefits that may be on their EBT cards, and has been exempted from providing a paper receipt, though a balance will be provided on screen when a transaction is completed, according to a news release.
Through the centralized point of sale, Discover Historic Paola will also be able to assist farmers with accepting credit and debit card payments if they do not have a way to do so on their own.
In addition to SNAP, Discover Historic Paola is working with all of its market vendors to help with accepting Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (KSFMNP) checks, which must be handled directly by the individual sellers, according to the release.
The Paola Farmers Market is collaborating with the Music on the Square summer performance series in a single weekly event called Music and the Market. Starting June 19, Music and the Market will run on Saturday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This year, the market will continue through Saturday, Sept. 25, according to the release.
For more information, visit paolafarmersmarket.org or send an email to farmersmarket@discoverhistoricpaola.com.
