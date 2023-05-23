230524_mr_pao_ffa_01

PAOLA — Paola FFA members earned a state championship in Farm Business Management during the Kansas FFA State Career Development Events held recently at Kansas State University.

All four members of the Farm Business Management Team finished in the top 10. Hayley Hines was the individual state champion, Wade Enman was third, Lane Beery was fifth, and Jade Meade was ninth, according to a news release from Paola FFA Advisor John Menefee.

