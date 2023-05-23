PAOLA — Paola FFA members earned a state championship in Farm Business Management during the Kansas FFA State Career Development Events held recently at Kansas State University.
All four members of the Farm Business Management Team finished in the top 10. Hayley Hines was the individual state champion, Wade Enman was third, Lane Beery was fifth, and Jade Meade was ninth, according to a news release from Paola FFA Advisor John Menefee.
“We had gone back and forth all spring with Louisburg at the different competitions, and I knew we would have to bring our ‘A’ game to beat them at state since they are so good and taught by the best in the business, Mr. Morgan,” Menefee said. “All four of Louisburg’s team members were in the top 10 as well.”
Paola ended up winning by 14 points and will represent Kansas at the national competition in November.
Menefee said Farm Business Management is a challenging event that requires students to be able to complete and understand balance sheets, income statements and other economic principles related to agriculture.
In other state results, the Paola Ag Sales Team took third place overall. The team featured Alyssa Bartlett, individual state champion; Kayden Worthey, fourth place; Ellie Baska and Emmalee Morris.
Menefee said it was the first time in many years that Paola has competed in the event.
“Mr. Schull did a phenomenal job getting this team ready, and I am looking forward to seeing how they continue to build on this success,” Menefee said.
The Paola Meat Evaluation Team took fifth place overall. The team featured Hayley Hines, fourth place; Kira Johnson, Kylie Hines and Wade Enman.
The Paola Poultry Evaluation Team took seventh place overall. The team featured Kara Helms, Ellie Baska, Alyssa Bartlett and Gabe Bueker.
The Paola Dairy Cattle Team finished Top 15 featuring Dakota Smith, ninth place; Chailey January, Sam Johnson and Lane Beery.
The Paola Nursery/Landscape Team finished Top 15 featuring Cate Minden, Jade Meade, Nich Nelson and Mady Smotherman.
The Paola Ag Mechanics Team finished Top 15 featuring Kayden Worthey, Christian Herman, Sam Johnson and Bryson Schull.
The Paola Vet Science Team featured Evan Reitinger, Malorie Stephens, Kara Helms and Kena Leonard.
The Paola Food Science Team featured Evan Reitinger, Gabe Bueker, Emmalee Morris and Alyssa Bartlett.
The Paola Livestock Evaluation Team featured Dakota Smith-Allen, Chailey January and Kena Leonard.
Paola FFA member Augustus Wright also recently was named a state proficiency award finalist for his supervised agricultural experience. He applied at state in Vegetable Production and Diversified Crop Production and will be recognized at state in June, where he will find out if he was a state winner in either area, according to the release.
“If Gus is chosen as a state winner, his application will be sent on to the national level, where it will be evaluated,” Menefee said.
