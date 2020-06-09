The 82nd annual Paola FFA Chapter banquet and awards ceremony was held March 10 at Paola High School.
Chapter President Ale Wright gave the welcome, and Chapter Sentinel Seth Aistrup offered the invocation.
Following a potluck dinner, the chapter officers conducted opening ceremonies. Chapter Vice President Ben Timpe gave opening remarks, and Student Advisor Taylor Murdock recognized parents and special guests in attendance, according to a news release.
Advisor John Menefee encouraged the freshmen to stay active and involved in the chapter, and he also encouraged the sophomores and juniors to step up and be active members. He thanked the seniors for being amazing individuals with accomplishments that few can match. He also thanked parents for trusting their children with the advisors and encouraged them to allow their child to be involved.
He wrapped up his remarks with some accomplishments: for the fifth time in the past eight years, and the 11th time in chapter history, the farm business management team competed at the national convention after being named champions at the state convention. The team finished in the Silver Division at the national convention.
The parliamentary procedure team once again qualified for the state convention. The chapter is poised to place in the top five in district sweepstakes for the 18th year in a row, according to the release.
Halle Schindler represented Paola at the state convention in the job interview leadership development event, a first for the chapter in that contest area. At the East Central District awards selection day, seven students were awarded district proficiency awards; 10 students received the State Degree and Molly Kane was slated for an East Central District Officer position. In addition, three past students were awarded the American Degree at the national convention this past October, according to the release.
Greenhand Maddie Pitzer presented the FFA Creed before turning the microphone over to FFA Alumni President Max Menefee. He explained the purpose of the Alumni Chapter, some of the group’s activities and services to the chapter, who could be a member and thanked the many businesses and supporters who donated to the scholarship fund.
Senior scholarships were awarded to: Leah Mailand, Aaron Maxwell, Krista Haley, Ale Wright, Logan Wilson and Maci Gerken.
Krista Haley was also presented with the Kenneth Nelson Memorial Scholarship, named after longtime Miami County resident and beef producer Kenny Nelson, who passed away in 2012.
Chapter advisors John Menefee and Tom Schull awarded Leah Mailand the DeKalb Senior Award, and proficiency awards were awarded to the following students:
- Seth Aistrup: poultry production placement
- Ben Timpe: specialty animal production
- Maci Gerken: agriculture sales
- Krista Haley: poultry production entrepreneurship; sheep production entrepreneurship; dairy production entrepreneurship; goat production entrepreneurship; diversified agriculture production
- Luke Elkinton: diversified crop production
- Rylan Armbruster: vegetable production placement
- Selah Hadle: diversified livestock production
- Katie Cosgrove: home and community development placement
- Atticus Sondy: outdoor recreation placement
- Christina Fugate: landscape management; small animal management and care
- Ale Wright: equine science entrepreneurship
- Laurynn Shry: fruit production entrepreneurship
- Logan Wilson: beef production entrepreneurship
- Aaron Maxwell: swine production placement
- Leah Mailand: vet science placement
Members Krista Haley, Leah Mailand, Ale Wright and Aaron Maxwell gave their senior remarks and recalled stories and funny happenings from their years in FFA, according to the release.
2019 Star Greenhand Max Douglass presented this year’s Star Greenhand award to Maddie Pitzer. The award is given to a first-year student who demonstrates outstanding classroom success, FFA involvement/accomplishment and community service, according to the release.
Leah Mailand was named the Star in Ag Placement for her work at Town and Country Equine and Pet Hospital in Louisburg.
The Star Farmer is the oldest and most prestigious award given by the FFA. It is steeped in history and recognizes the student with an outstanding supervised agricultural experience program. This year’s winner was Krista Haley. She was also the winner of the Dorrene Menefee Memorial Scholarship, according to the release.
Chapter Treasurer Molly Kane presented the Honorary Chapter Farmer Degree to Jeff and Jennifer Haley. The award recognizes those who give substantial time and support to the chapter.
The evening concluded with door prizes, the C\chapter officers conducting closing ceremonies and the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, according to the release.
