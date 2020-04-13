Scott and Krista Lee of Miami Purebred Herefords know there are only so many ways they can help people right now from their 45-acre family farm near Fontana.
But one thing they do have is beef - and lots of it.
The award-winning meat producers have already filled six freezers on their property, so when it came time to butcher a 2-year-old grass-fed bull, the couple decided they wanted to donate the meat.
“We’ve been blessed to be successful with our beef,” Scott said. “It’s nice to be able to pay it forward.”
Scott reached out to Frank and Matt Kelly of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, and they helped the Lees get in touch with officials at Cross Point Church who help with the Harvesters distribution program in Paola.
Cross Point Church is one of hundreds of agencies of the Harvesters Food Network, serving as a food pantry and distribution site.
Paola resident and Cross Point member Jim Payne serves as co-director of Harvesters at the church. Payne explained that volunteers help distribute food to local families every Saturday morning from 7:45 to 9 a.m. at the church. Then, on the first Saturday of every month, Harvesters sends a big truck to the church, and a larger distribution takes place from the mobile food pantry. That event lasts from 8 to 10 a.m. Both distributions are free to those who need it, and there are no qualifications.
Payne said they rely on weekly food donations from Walmart, Price Chopper and Kentucky Fried Chicken in Paola, and they also receive cash donations from other sources throughout the region. That money is used to purchase discounted food from the Harvesters headquarters in Kansas City, Mo.
“Last week, they brought 2,000 pounds of food back to the church,” Payne said.
Volunteers help sort the food and prepare bags filled with a variety of items, including produce and baked goods donated by the Paola grocery stores. Meat, though, isn’t always available, which is why Payne said the Lees’ donation of nearly 600 pounds of ground beef is going to be a treat for many local families.
The Lees delivered the meat to Cross Point on Saturday, April 11, and Scott said it was the first time he’s been off the family farm in 30 days.
Volunteers, including Frank, Laura and Matt Kelly, helped transfer the ground beef to freezers.
“These are tough times, but there’s a lot of good that is coming out of this,” Capt. Matt Kelly said.
Volunteers at Cross Point served 148 people on Saturday, April 11, and the turnout was even bigger during the mobile food pantry distribution on Saturday, April 4.
“We gave away 29,000 pounds of food in two hours,” Payne said.
Due to an increase in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Payne said extra mobile food pantry dates are planned to take place Saturday, April 18, and Saturday, May, 16.
Payne said 300 pounds of the Lees’ meat was given to the Little Lambs Preschool and Daycare at Cross Point, and the other 300 pounds will be given out to families.
“Every family that comes next Saturday will get two pounds,” Payne said.
Residents who pick up the meat will be in for a treat. A few years ago, the Lees took eighth place in the grass-fed beef category of the fifth annual American Royal Steak Contest. The assembled judges evaluated 40 steak entries submitted from 16 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.