Don Porter is the recipient of the Buffer Award from the Miami County Conservation District for land northeast of Fontana near the Marais des Cygnes River that he has transformed into a wetland habitat for waterfowl.

200115_sc_porter_01

Brian McCauley / Staff photo

Brian McCauley / Staff photo

Don Porter is the recipient of the Buffer Award from the Miami County Conservation District for land northeast of Fontana near the Marais des Cygnes River that he has transformed into a wetland habitat for waterfowl.200115_sc_porter_01

Don Porter is the recipient of the Buffer Award from the Miami County Conservation District for land northeast of Fontana near the Marais des Cygnes River that he has transformed into a wetland habitat for waterfowl.