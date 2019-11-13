Members of the Marais des Cygnes Poultry Club recently earned first place at the Kansas State Fair, and now they are working to raise funds for a trip to the national conference in Kentucky.
The 4-H Poultry Judging Team of Peyton Sherron, Atticus Sondy, Alyssa Sherron and Ciara Arnold earned first place at the state fair. They now plan to attend the 4-H National Poultry & Egg Conference in Louisville, Ky., on Nov. 20 and 21.
The Paola Optimist Club is having a breakfast fundraiser for the team from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in Building No. 4 at the Miami County Fairgrounds.
