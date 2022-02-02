Lucas Price credits the success of his family’s new Five Mile Farms location south of Louisburg to their focus on conservation and land preservation.
“Trying to build soil and create more resiliency in the land, that is the primary goal,” Lucas said. “Everything else is a peripheral benefit.”
The Price family’s commitment to regenerative agriculture has been noticed by the Miami County Conservation District, which has awarded the family with the New Farmer Award.
The award will be presented during the district’s annual meeting Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Paola High School.
Lucas said he and his family are honored to receive the award, especially since it might shed more light on the type of farming they are practicing.
Some community members may remember Lucas and his wife, Ileana, from Five Mile Farms’ previous location northeast of Louisburg.
The farm has been on the Miami County Farm Tour in the past, and some of their products have been sold at the Louisburg Farmers Market.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, the Prices saw a surge in business as meat and poultry facilities across the country were forced to temporarily shut down, making it harder for grocery stores to keep shelves fully stocked for customers.
The dry-aged, grass-fed beef and pastured poultry and eggs sold by Five Mile Farms became hot commodities.
The Prices had already been thinking about moving to a larger farm, and Lucas said the pandemic prompted them to bump up their timeline.
In May of 2020, the family moved their Five Mile Farms operation to its current location at 39485 New Lancaster Road, south of Louisburg.
Lucas said the property is 157 acres, which has allowed them to have about 40 head of cattle and 20 to 25 goats. When the season is right, they will also raise hundreds of broiler chickens.
Their most recent venture involved adding five Hampshire hogs to their operation to try out forest-raised pork. A large portion of their property is made up of woods, and Lucas said the hogs were given the opportunity to forage for food such as acorns, walnuts and grubs.
“Forest-raised pork is nutrient-dense and flavorful,” Lucas said.
The experiment was so successful that in March, Lucas plans to add more hogs to the operation, as well as broiler chickens.
Lucas said one of their main strategies for preserving and growing the soil involves frequently moving the animals to new grazing and feeding areas. This gives plants time to shed root structures into the soil and then restart the growth process again and come back stronger than before.
Lucas said recent drone photos have shown that even in the short time that they’ve been on the land, they are already noticing a positive change in the thickness of the pasture.
“We are now driven to rebuild the soil and leave it in better shape for the next person to farm it,” the Prices state on the Five Mile Farms website. “Our goal is to build the farm beyond the point where it supports multiple generations.”
The farm is also a learning experience for the Price children. The oldest, 22-year-old Isaiah, is no longer at home, but Lucas and Ileana homeschool their 13-year-old daughter, Amilicia, 11-year-old daughter Tatiana, and 9-year-old son, Alejandro.
“It is our way to grow a business with our kids and provide incentive to keep strong connections within the family unit and local community,” the Prices state on their website.
During the Overland Park Farmers Market season, Lucas said the entire family gets up early each Saturday and prepares their products.
“The kids have really embraced it, and it’s a family event,” Lucas said. “That’s really built a lot of character and confidence in the kids.”
In addition to the farmers market and online sales, which can be seasonal, the Prices have been able to keep a more consistent connection with customers through a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program.
Price said the CSA allows customers to basically buy a share of the farm and get a monthly drop of farm-fresh items. So far, the Prices have limited the CSA to about 20 members, some from the Louisburg area who knew them from their previous location.
“It’s worked out really quite well,” Lucas said.
