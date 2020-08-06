MANHATTAN — The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) has been notified that several Kansas residents have received unsolicited packages containing seeds that appear to have originated from China.
The types of seeds in the packages are unknown at this time. The packages were sent by mail; some have been labeled as jewelry and they may have Chinese writing on them.
Unsolicited packages of seeds have been received by people in several other states across the United States over the last several days, according to a KDA news release.
“If you receive a package of this type, please DO NOT plant these seeds,” the release states. “If they are in sealed packaging, don’t open the sealed package. Instead, please contact KDA’s plant protection and weed control program at 785-564-6698, via email at KDA.PPWC@ks.gov, or at the complaint reporting portion of the KDA website: report a seed complaint.
“Unsolicited seeds could be invasive species, could introduce diseases to local plants, or could be harmful to livestock. Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. KDA works to prevent the introduction of invasive species and protect Kansas agriculture.”
Miami County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Fleming said the Miami County Sheriff’s office has yet to receive any reports of local residents receiving packages of seeds, but if they do, he encourages them to seal them in a plastic bag and call the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office is located at 209 S. Pearl St., and the telephone number is (913) 294-3232.
